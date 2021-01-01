From furniture of america
Furniture of America Dining Chairs Rustic - Rustic Oak Jove Dining Chair - Set of Two
Rustic Oak Jove Dining Chair - Set of Two. Resting atop handsome pine wood legs, these dining chairs offer a touch of handsome flair for your space. Supersoft cushioning offers a luxurious way to kick back and the bold nailhead trim exudes sophistication. Includes two chairsWeight capacity: 200 lbs 20'' W x 39'' H x 23'' DSeat: 19'' HPine wood / faux leather / foamAssembly requiredImported