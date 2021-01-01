From phoenix home
Phoenix Home Dining Chair, Single, Sky Blue
Dining chair with mid-century modern style; ideal for the dining room, living room, or general home or office use Single full-piece polypropylene plastic bucket seat molded for ergonomic comfort; fun vibrant-blue color Solid-wood and wire base provides strength, stability, and eye-catching color contrast Non-marking feet protect floors from scratches; quick and easy to assemble Measures 21 by 18.5 by 32.5 inches (LxWxH); seat measures 17 by 18 by 17.5 inches (LxWxH)