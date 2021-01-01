Dinesh Plastic/Resin Dining Table

This Dinesh Folding Metal Dining Table is the perfect compliment to your outdoor needs with its sleek and modern design. Arrives fully assembled, just fold out and use. When done, fold away for easy storage. The tabletop is made from high density 90% recycled plastic material and is resistant to stains and environmental stresses. Offering the look of natural wood without the upkeep, no need to re-stain, waterproof, or paint ever again. If you are looking for an attractive and low-maintenance product for your outdoor needs, look no further than this folding.