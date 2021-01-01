From southern enterprises
Southern Enterprises Dinah 58.25 in. Coppery Brushed Bronze Floor Lamp
Let 19th century nostalgia illuminates your home decor world with this contemporary floor lamp. Edison style LED bulb pours radiant light through bell shaped, mesh shade. Coppery bronze finish melds with antique street lantern silhouette for soft industrial allure. Rotate radiant light 360° and adjust the height as you desire for complete spotlight customization. Transport your living area, den or entryway to the early days of electricity with this hip floor lamp. Brushed finish will vary lamp to lamp for unique, on-of-a kind feel.