DIN Rail Mount Screw Terminal Block Adapter Module for Raspberry Pi A+ 3A+ B+ 2B 3B 3B+ 4B Zero ZeroW

Best Quality Guranteed. DIN Rail Mount Screw Terminal Block Adapter Module. With the adapter module you can easily extend Raspberry-Pi projects to industrial control applications. Applications for Raspberry Pi 1 Model A+, Pi 1 Model B+, Pi 2 Model B, Pi 3 Model B, Pi 3 Model B+, Pi 3 Model A+, Pi Zero and Pi Zero W. (Now upgraded to Version 1.1, to add support Pi Zero and Pi Zero W. But, you must soldered a 2x20pins male header in your Raspberry Pi ZERO). CN3 and CN4 1:1 on board connected. CN3 connect Raspberry Pi board. CN4 Extension connector, you can use a FRC 40-pins wire connect to other devices. Pitch 3.81mm/0.15' high quality screw terminal block, wire range 26-16AWG, strip length 5mm, Metric M2 slotted screw. FR-4 fiber glass PCB, dual copper layers. Fireproof nylon material DIN rail mount carrier (not China low quality carrier), can support width 35mm / 32mm / 15mm rail, and the carrier can be taken apart for panel mount use. Module Dimen