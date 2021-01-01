Dimpled Honeycomb Table Vase

This tall white vase with a honeycomb texture and jagged silhouette is coming in white hot. A pristine finish coats and accentuates the unique contour around the vase opening. Bringing signature modern and contemporary style, the dimensional indentations form a honeycomb design around the body. The dope decorative vase is elegant and unique, just like you. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This item ships in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Honeycomb cylinder vase with wide rim opening. Contemporary design.