Dimple Wall / Ceiling Light by RBW - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (DP-FM-S2-AA04-30-120_TR_LINE-IP20)

RBW continues its incredible collection of indoor/outdoor lighting pieces with the Dimple Wall / Ceiling Light. The backplate is crafted from anodized aluminum, then there is cast glass formed on top of it, creating a multi-dimensional look to the fixture. The wall / ceiling light is can be easily customized with its variety of options to choose from. The fixture creates an ambient glow in any space. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Shape: Round. Color: Grey.