This smart floor lamp comes with three different control modes, so you can use it in many ways. For example, when you are outside, you can remotely control the lamp, giving an illusion that there is someone home. And you can voice control the lamp via Google Home when you are away from the lamp or busy working at home. More importantly, you have another choice to control the lamp by simply touching the button on the pole of the lamp in case the electronic devices become dead or break down.