Bring the perfect amount of light to your indoor space with the GE-branded UltraBrite LED Dimmable Sconce Night Light. Featuring a contemporary design in a chic, white finish, the night light’s powerful LEDs will help guide you safely through any dark area in your home. The night light features a full-range dimmable switch at the base of the light to adjust the level of illumination – simply slide the switch from left to right until you reach your desired level of brightness. There’s no need to unplug the night light during the day — the energy-saving, dusk-to-dawn light automatically turns on when it’s dark and off when it’s light. The light’s unique design also allows you to position the night light to conceal your entire outlet or free up your second outlet by using only the top receptacle. The sconce night light is perfect for bedrooms, staircases, hallways, bathrooms and more. Keep things bright with the GE-branded UltraBrite LED Dimmable Night Light. GE Dimmable White LED Night Light Auto On/Off | 45123