Dimmable LED Lamp Clipon Gooseneck Desk Lamp Color Temperature Adjustable Table Light Eye Care Nightlight USB Port Reading Lamp White Advanced

ADJUSTABLE AND MEMORY FUNCTIONWith the switch on the cable, the color temperature can be changed from3300K to 6500K gradually, and brightness can be change gradually as well. The lamp AUTOMATIC MEMORY the last brightness and color temperature. MULTIPLE USE SCENARIOSWith the 40cm smooth gooseneck you can find the right lighting angle easily. The clip has sponge inside, to avoid damage to the furniture. The lamp can be used in a study room, living room, office, outdoor, etc. BRIGHTER AND SAFEThere are 48 LED beads in the lamp, it is brighter than normal version. The light is soft, without strobe and less blue light, protect your eyes. USB PLUG AND PORTABLEUse a USB plug and a 2M(6.56ft) long power cable. Use 5V security voltage, easy to get powered from computer USB, power bank, adaptors, etc. After folding it is very small, very convenient to carry. LONG SERVICE LIFEThe lamp uses High quality LED beads which saves energy an