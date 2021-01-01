Dimensional Organic Stone Sculpture

Creating a sculpture from an innovative material that looks like an artifact is no small feat. Making it so interesting that it will look just as smashing in a contemporary home as it will in a traditional one is even more of a challenge. The fact that we’ve lived up to both is why we say that the ethos of the Phillips Collection brand is modern organic. The Colossal Cast Stone Single-Hole Sculpture will convincingly declare you’ve snapped it up from an archaeological dig and placed it in that perfect spot to make a statement. We also offer the Colossal with a double hole and one that is large enough to include a seat. This sculpture comes with an optional metal spike for outdoor stability.