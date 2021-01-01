Sunbrella Dimension Scale 14050-0001 Cloud, Fabric by the Yard

Advertisement
The Sunbrella Dimension Collection combines the familiar and the unique for a dynamic look. The upholstery fabric brings tough performance and premium style. Made of Sunbrella acrylic and UV-stable pigments Sunbrella Dimension retains its color for years. It resists pilling cleans effortlessly and is great for high-traffic areas. It is water and stain resistant. Features 30000 double rubs. This furniture fabric offers a very soft hand and coordinates well with other. . . Washing Instructions: Machine Wash - Bleach Cleanable Fabric Type: 100% Sunbrella/Acrylic