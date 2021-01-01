Dimanche Season Glitter Lumbar Pillow

This lumbar pillow leans into a glam look with its sleek line designs and metallic hue. Its cover is crafted in Portugal from a polyester blend with a crisp white background, and it's accented with a reversible copper gold striped pattern that shines when it catches the light. The removable cover is lined with piped edges for an extra tactile touch. It also accommodates the included polyfill insert, giving you the right amount of support during movie night or get-togethers. Plus, this pillow measures 14" tall by 20" wide, so it's ideal for tossing on your sofa or bed.