Dilly 39.5'' Acacia Solid Wood Dining Table

The Dilly collection embodies the fusion of rustic and modern design elements. Fashioned from a combination of reclaimed solid acacia and neem woods to provide a rustic feel, this collection utilizes cross-panel designs to add a modern vibe enhancing a uniqueness not easily found. This hand-crafted dining table is fashioned from reclaimed need wood and acacia wood with a natural, old barn finish on the wood that offers durability while showcasing the natural grain and beauty of the wood. Across the table top is a unique, cross-panel design that, when paired with the cross-leg base, evokes a farmhouse feel with its natural barn wood styling. This dining table requires assembly and is made with eco-friendly materials of the finest quality, making it an effortless addition to any home.