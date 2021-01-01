From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting Dillon Chandelier - Color: White - Size: 6 light
Slender arms with clean, gentle curves give the Hudson Valley Dillon Chandelier a graceful presence in a wide range of traditional and transitional interiors. The arms and the rest of the metal frame are available in a variety of rich finishes, all of which beautifully complement the six or nine Off White linen shades. Shape: Candelabra. Color: White. Additional Color: Off White. Finish: Aged Brass