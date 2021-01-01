Dillmon Desk
Description
Product Name: computer desk.Product color: Yellow pear woodcolor.Product weight: 21.0 pounds.Material: high quality thick steel pipe, thickened MDF.Product size: 47.2 x 15.7 x 29.5 inches (120x40x75cm)Packing size: 51.2 x 18.1 x 4.7 inches (130x46x12cm)The product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1Pc Laptop Office DeskFeatures:Desk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: Light BrownTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: IronBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoFinished Back: YesExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoTwo Person Accommodated: NoWeight Capacity: 220Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaDS Wood Tone: Light WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: YesWood / Metal Legs: Metal LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: YesTAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesComposite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): BS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLEED Project Appropriate: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: YesBIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: NoLacey Act Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: YesSCS Certified: YesFire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: CPG Complia