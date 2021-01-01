Dillen TV Stand for TVs up to 75"

A Studio-friendly wood and glass TV Stand with hidden wheels for TVs up to 75" is a stylish and functional addition to any home. It offers discreet storage solutions, is practical in use, yet meets the style and design statement required by the most demanding homeowner. They know your AV equipment needs to "breathe" whilst in use, that's why their cabinets are open at the rear to ensure sufficient ventilation and airflow, and easy access to all connecting wires. They also know you will want your cabinet to look its best at all times - their glass shelves and aluminum come with a protective coating, which reduces stains and fingerprints. All of their furniture collections are designed and manufactured to ensure the highest attention to detail and quality, which is why for your peace of mind. Color: Black/Black