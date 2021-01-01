'Dill Flower I' Graphic Art Print

Features:Gallery wrapped floater-framed canvasFloralDigitalLandscapePhotographyArt framezFocus, flowerGallery wrapped canvasArt canvazRemovable wall art muralProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material (Format: Canvas): CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Primary Art Material (Format: Canvas Floater Frame): CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Primary Art Material (Format: Paper): PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: WoodColor: Semi-GlossNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Style: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: PlantsTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed (Format: Canvas Floater Frame): YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Framed (Format: Paper): NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Framed (Format: Canvas): NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type (Format: Canvas Floater Frame): Open Format Type (Format: Canvas): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedOpen Format Type (Format: Paper): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Dill Flower IEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 18" W, 12" H x 18" W x 2" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 24" W, 16" H x 24" W x 2" D): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 36" W, 24" H x 36" W x 2" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 48" W, 32" H x 48" W x 2" D): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 2" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 18" W, 12" H x 18" W x 2" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16" H x 24" W, 16" H x 24" W x 2" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 36" W,