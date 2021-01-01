Dilinker U.2 to PCIe Adapter - x4 PCIe - for 2.5' U.2 NVMe SSD - SFF-8639 PCIe Adapter - U.2 SSD - PCIe SSD - U.2 Drive(PEX4SFF8639)

You can mount the PCIe U.2 drive directly onto the adapter, giving you an easy and convenient way to improve your system performance and expand overall internal storage. Boost your system speed and performance The expansion card lets you take full advantage of the fast performance and compact size of PCIe U.2 internal solid-state drives. The adapter connects directly to your computer motherboard to support an NVMe U.2 PCIe-based SSD through ultra-fast x4 PCIe. With the U.2 PCIe-based drive in place, the adapter gives your computer a significant speed boost. Easy to install The expansion card is equipped with a full-profile bracket and doesn't require an adapter cable for installation, this helps to reduce clutter and simplifies system builds. The drive connects directly to the SFF-8639 connector on the adapter, and the adapter connects directly to the computer motherboard. The adapter is compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards and is also backward compatible with PCIe 2.0 and PCIe