From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Dilex-KSN 0.813-in W x 98.5-in L Sand Pebble Aluminum Tile Edge Trim Rubber in Brown | AKSN210SP
Advertisement
The DILEX-KSN is a surface joint profile that protects tile edges. Features a 7/16-in wide, soft thermoplastic rubber movement zone that separates individual fields in the tile covering and forms the visible surface. Offers secure edge protection for surfaces exposed to heavy-duty commercial traffic, such as warehouses, production facilities, and shopping malls. Features aluminum-anchoring legs that protect tile edges. Movement zone featured in sand pebble. Made in aluminum. Profile length is 8-ft and accommodates tiles that are 13/16-in thick. Schluter Systems Dilex-KSN 0.813-in W x 98.5-in L Sand Pebble Aluminum Tile Edge Trim Rubber in Brown | AKSN210SP