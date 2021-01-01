The A/EBHK2R18 is a prefabricated corner for Dilex-EHK that eliminates the need for a mitered edge. It is used to create 90 degree outside corners. The outside corner fits over the profile and is held in place with Kerdi-Fix or silicone which is sold separately. The A/EBHK2R18 outside corner is designed for use with any size of the Dilex-EHK in brushed stainless steel. Schluter Systems Dilex-EHK 1-in W x 1.5-in L Brushed Stainless Steel Outside Corner Tile Edge Trim | A/EBHK2R18