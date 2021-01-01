From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Dilex-BWS 0.188-in W x 98.5-in L Black PVC Tile Edge Trim | BWS45GS
The Dilex-BWS is a surface joint profile with rigid PVC anchoring legs that protect tile edges. Features a 3/16-in wide, soft CPE movement zone that separates individual fields in the tile covering and forms the visible surface. Absorbs relatively limited movements and may be installed with greater frequency to create smaller fields. Suitable for residential to medium-duty commercial applications subject to light mechanical loads. Ideal for offices and stores. Suited for exterior use. Featured in the color black. Profile length is 8-ft and accommodates tiles that are 3/16-in thick.