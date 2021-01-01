From schluter systems
Schluter Systems Dilex-AHK 0.5-in W x 1-in L Rustic Brown Textured Color-coated Aluminum Outside Corner Tile Edge Trim | E90/AHK1S/TSR
Advertisement
The E90/AHK1S/TSR is a prefabricated corner for Dilex-AHK that eliminates the need for a mitered edge.?t is used to create 90Ð outside corners. The legs of the corner slide into the profile making installation quick and easy.?his outside corner is designed for use with any size of the Dilex-AHK profile in rustic brown. Schluter Systems Dilex-AHK 0.5-in W x 1-in L Rustic Brown Textured Color-coated Aluminum Outside Corner Tile Edge Trim | E90/AHK1S/TSR