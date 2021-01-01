The E/AHK1S/TSC is an end cap for the Dilex-AHK cove-shaped profile. It is used to cover the open edge of the profile in applications where the end is left exposed. The end cap has a leg that fits into the profile and can be used with any size of the Dilex-AHK in cream. Schluter Systems Dilex-AHK 0.5-in W x 1-in L Cream Textured Color-coated Aluminum End Caps Tile Edge Trim in Off-White | E/AHK1S/TSC