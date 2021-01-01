Dikoer Gaming Mouse Pad with Wrist Support Gel Ergonomic Cute Mousepad with Wrist Rest Non-Slip Pain Relief Comfort Mouse Mat for Laptop Working.

?? SUPERIOR MATERIL: This mouse pads is made with newest tech microfiber fabric, precise tracking makes the surface softer and smoother. The backing is natural rubber base, it's anti slip design and prevents your desktop surface from scratching ERGONOMIC & USABLE: tired of strains and wrist fatigue that comes after a prolonged period working behind a computer screen? You have no excuse to persevere this anymore! Our memory foam rest pad is smooth, breathable, lightweight, comfortable, durable and more so ergonomic NON-SKID: if you work long hours behind a computer screen either at home, at work or in your business premises, then a Mouse Wrist Rest Support is a must-have! Our rest pad accessories have a non-skid rubber base that offers a heavy grid so you can work comfortably without any chance of unwanted movement for the mouse pad HIGH COMFORT SCROLLING & CLICKING: This high-quality rest pad cushion made with \u2018memory foam\u2019 will conform to your natural curve of wr