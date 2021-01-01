From parvatile
Dijon 12" x 24" Stone Field Tile in Brushed Beige
Features:Dijon collectionFinish: BeigeUse on floors, walls and countertopsUse in wet areas and outdoorsAll natural stone should be sealed with a high quality penetrating sealerTile Type: Singular TileMount Type: Sample Available: YesSample Part Number: Mixed Material: Material: Natural StoneMaterial Detail: Material Details: LimestoneFloor Use: YesDCOF Rating: Slip Resistant: Water Performance Level: Water ResistantSubmersible: NoSealing Required: YesInstallation Location: Bathroom floor;Kitchen floorInstallation Location Details: Outdoor Installation: Not Suitable for Outdoor UseSuitable for Freezing Weather: Color: BeigeShade Variation: V3-Moderate variationMosaic Pattern: Shape: RectangularThroughbody: Glass Finish: Textured: YesEdge Type: RectifiedPebble Cuts: Product Care: Do not use abrasive cleanersCountry of Origin: EgyptTile Type Reporting Buckets: FIELD TILE - Natural Stone - RectangleTop Tile Pick: NoApproved Applications: Floor tileDistressed: NoNon-Toxic: YesPattern Frequency: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: PEI Rating: Dimensions:Individual Tile Width: 12Individual Tile Length: 24Mosaic Sheet Width: Mosaic Sheet Length: Overall Thickness: 0.5Overall Product Weight: 5.8Square Feet Included: Square Feet per Carton: 20Sold In Carton: Pieces per Carton: 20Assembly:Warranty: