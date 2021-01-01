DII Sparkle Sprigs Printed Tablecloth, 60x84'

Measures 60x84 inches with 1 inch hem with mitered corners Appropriate for a table that can seat 6 - 8 people 100-percent Cotton tablecloth is to care for, simply throw in the wash to clean tumble dry low Low iron as needed Tablecloth can be used on it's own or pair with other items in the collection Indoor and outdoor use A eye-catching design for any kind of entertaining, our cotton tablecloth will add a rich, finished look We are well known and trusted brand offering delightful home and kitchen products including throws, dishtowels, doormats, blankets, and more.