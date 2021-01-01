DII Solid Honey Gold Windowpane Terry Dishcloth 6 Piece

Set of 6 dishcloths measures 12x12 inches to tackle all of your drying, wiping and cleaning kitchen tasks Cotton fabric is easy to care for Machine wash with cold water in gentle cycle and tumble dry low Do not bleach or dry on high heat These towels are lightweight, super absorbent and dry quickly Machine washable and durable for daily use These easy care dishcloths come with multiple colors, perfect to coordinate with any kitchen and make great housewarming and hostess gifts DII is a ell known and trusted brand offering delightful home and kitchen products including throws, dishtowels, doormats, blankets, and more.