DII Bone Dry Faux Fur Silky Soft XXX-Large Pet Cage Liner for Dogs & Cats, 29X48", Perfect for Kennels, Car Trips, Floors, Crates-Gray

DII's light weight crate liner provides your pet with a stylish, ultra soft place to cuddle up, inside or outside your dog or cat's crate. The bottom of the liners are textured to help hold the fur liner in place as your pet moves around. The faux fur is extremely soft to the touch, your dog or cat will love sleeping on it. The design of these cage liners are meant to fit into various sized crates or kennels. Use this faux fur bed for your car seat or trunk to protect the interior from your pet or it can be used as a pet bed for camping or a place for your pet to rest if you have hardwood floors that will remain in place from continued use. These faux fur liners are so silky soft to the touch you will envy your pet. Crate Liner is machine washable for easy care. For more products search "DII for the Home".