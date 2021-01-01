DII Bone Dry Burlap Body Jungle Friends Squeaking Pet Toy, 2 Piece Set Lewis Lion & Everett Elephant Plush Toy for Small, Medium and Large Dog

Bone Dry loves pets! Because we love pets, just as you do. DII create Bone Dry Burlap Jungle Friends Pet Toy just for your four-legs friends. Our jungle friends collection of squeaking dog toys is a great way to bond with your furry pal. Buy one or a pair today to make tails wag and dog owners smile. These squeaky dog toys provide comfort and satisfies your dog's natural urge to chew. Encourage your dog to chew on our DII Bone Dry jungle friends pet toys instead of your furniture and belongings. Strengthen the bond between you and your pet Perfect for your pooch to entertain themselves or a bonding experience with you and your pet. Soft and squeaky, these plush dog toys are sure to please your pup. For small dogs and big dogs alike, these cute and funny plush dog toy Guaranteed to bring you and your dog hours of fun. Makes a great gift for your four legged family member! These toys are perfect for a game of fetch or great as a comfort toy for your furry frie