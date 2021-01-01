Digtal Camera Tripod Mount Stand Camera Holder for iPhone 12 12Pro12Mini12Pro MaxiPhone 1111 Pro11 Pro MaxX Xs XR Xs Max 8 7 Plus Digtal Camerara.

Best Quality Guranteed. Durable and Secure: The updated tripod has a high quality metal ball joint and screw, longer and tightener pin along with improved legs and a upgraded phone holder. Multi-Angle Shots: 360 degree ball joint allows adjustment for multi-angle shots, and flexible tripod legs can get a level shot on an uneven surface, or wrap it on a pole, tree etc. to capture awesome shots. 1/4' Standard Screw for cameras: Detachable Holder can be unscrewed, then you can simply mount your camera to the screw for a secure hold. Compact Design: Its lightweight design and easy portability mean that you can put it in your pocket or your briefcase and take it everywhere you go. And you will be ready for the perfect picture at any time. Wide Compatibility: The phone holder's spring-loaded mechanism makes it easily retractable to adjusts to most phone sizes(width between 55mm - 85mm),including iphone SE 202