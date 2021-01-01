Digital Voice Recorder HD Stereo Mini USB Audio recorders PC or Mac Compatible MP3 Player 8GB Pen Size Silent dictaphone Device for Recording.

Best Quality Guranteed. HIGH DEFINITION STEREO DIGITAL RECORDER, your small and portable equipment to record lecture, meeting, interview, memo, your kids singing or even remote recording of the bird sounds or the sounds of your baby playing PLUG AND PLAY, no cables or adapter needed, easy to operate, just plug the recorder into USB port of your PC or MAC to download or play recordings; it can also be used as memory stick for your other files and music; high-capacity battery quickly rechargeable from computer or car USB LOOK AND FEEL, little in size yet powerful in operation; durable metal alloy body, LCD multi-language display with backlight VOICE ACTIVATED RECORDING possible with time stamp and password enabled, with automatic activation of the ultra sensitive built-in miniature microphones; adjustable sensitivity of the mic as well as background noise reduction of the recording SATISFACTION GUARANTE