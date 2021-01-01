Digital Tread Depth Gauge 0-25mm LCD Stainless Steel Tyre Tread Depth Gauge Caliper Metric/inch Tread Ruler

Description: Digital display tyre tread depth gauge referred to as digital tread ruler or tread ruler, digital tread depth gauge and so on, can be used to measure the tire tread depth, in order to know the degree of wear of tire tread patterns, as more accurate basis for changing a tire, ensure traffic safety. Features:1. Larger-LCD display for easy reading.2. Made of by high-strength industrial 4CR13 Stainless Steel, Lightweight and durable.3. No disorder in fast option, no halting phenomena4. Optional metal measuring rod, more wearable.5. LR44 Cell battery(Not Included)Functions:1. Manual ON/OFF,2. Zero setting at any position,3. Metric/inch system interchange. Specifications: Range: 0-25mm/1?Resolution: 0.01mm/.0005?Accuracy: ±0.02mm/.