Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven with Double Infrared Heating and Speedy Convection & EM925A5A-SS Microwave Oven, 0.9 Cu Ft/900W, Stainless Steel

1700W powerful output and two infrared heating elements improve heating efficiency and shorten up to 1/3 cooking time 10 cooking settings with adjustable temperature from 150 °F to 450 °F could satisfy all your daily cooking needs Larger interior can accommodate 6 slices of bread, a 12” pizza, casseroles, cookies, and 4 pounds chicken. External Dimension (w*d*h): 18. 98" X 15. 59" X 10. 78" Bright digital display, easy-to-turn control knobs, dual position racks and non-stick interior for convenient use Stylish Stainless Steel with timeless design, external Dimension (wdh): 19. 215. 911. 5 inches, internal Dimension (wdh): 12. 3613. 668. 7 inches Pre-programmed menu for 6 popular foods like popcorn, pizza, potato and more. Rated Voltage is 120V- 60Hz One touch start - quick access to start the microwave from 1 to 6 minutes cooking at full power.Rated Input Power(Microwave):1350W Equipped with power-saving Eco mode, sound on/off option and child safety lock