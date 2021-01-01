From lockey usa
Digital Surface Mount Deadbolt Lock Latch
The Digital Surface Mount Deadbolt Lock Latch is ideal for narrow stile doors, thin cabinet doors and even glass cabinets. Perfect for a wide variety of applications including business storefronts, boats, RV's, gates, safes, drawers, liquor/medicine cabinets and lockers. The 2200 lock is most commonly used on aluminum storefront doors and is recommended for businesses with high employee turnover. Simply change the combination, not the lock. Ideal for Aluminum Storefront Doors, Tool Cabinets, Gates, Lockers, Garage Doors Finish: Satin Nickel