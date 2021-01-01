Digital SLR Camera Backpack MidVolume Pink wTablet Compartment Customizable Dividers for Accessory Storage Tripod Holder and Weatherproof Rain.

MAKE A STATEMENT with the vibrant colors and stylish design. This mid-volume dslr backpack allows you to carry your camera, lenses and accessories with elegance PADDED LAPTOP COMPARTMENT in the back can fit small laptops, tablets, netbooks and more. Interior compartment measures 13.5'L x 9'W ADJUSTABLE INTERIOR DIVIDERS to create just the right fit for all your gear. Many user friendly features including zippered accessory pockets, rain cover, tripod foot holder and more! COMFORTABLE, PADDED SHOULDER STRAPS so you can wear this bag all day long. Wear it as a backpack or tuck one strap away and wear it as a sling bag / Shoulder straps adjust up to 35 inches BUY WITH CONFIDENCE with included 3 year manufacturer's warranty; External Dimensions - 15' x 10' x 7'