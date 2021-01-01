From regal fabrics
Digital Pucker Mini Lemon Print Indigo, Fabric by the Yard
Perfect fabric for refreshing modernizing and revitalizing an old piece of furniture and updating with a new look. This medium/heavyweight digitally printed upholstery fabric is perfect for accent pillows furniture upholstery headboards and ottomans. This fabric has 40000 double rubs. Fabric Type: 100% Polyester 56'' wide. Fabric is sold by the yard and cut to order. For example, order of 1 yard (Qty=1) is 56'' x 36''. Order of 3 yards (Qty=3) is 56'' x 108''. Washing Instructions: Dry Clean