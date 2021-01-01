Digital Picture Frame 8 inch Digital Photo Frame with Slideshow Electronic Photo Display with Motion SensorHigh Resolution 180° IPS LCDBackground.

Best Quality Guranteed. 100% SATISFACTION: If there are any defects or dissatisfaction, we can accept return and exchange services at any time. Just contact with our after-sales team. The Digital Picture Frame is free returns within one month and its changeable within three months and our assurance up to three years for the Digital Photo Frame. 8 Inch HD IPS Display: Our digital photo frame has the 8 inch 1024*768 high resolution IPS screen which presents photos with a wide 180 degree viewing angle. It also supports 1080P Full HD resolution video playing with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Motion Sensor: The function is off by default. The digital picture frame will turn on when you approach within 3 meters, and the electronic photo frame will go into sleep mode when you are out of range according to setting time. Easy To Use: No required set up and no software to install - Just Send SD card or USB disk. Support SD m