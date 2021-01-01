Digital Optical Audio Toslink Cable 15ft/4.5m, S/PDIF Port, 24K Gold Plated Connectors, for Home Theater, Sound Bar, TV, PS4, Xbox, Playstation, 1Pack

All products backed by Lifetime warranty, lifetime technical support. Premium Optical Digital S/PDIF Toslink Audio Cable connects from Blu-Ray, DVD or CD player, and other devices with Toslink port to your AC receiver, preamplifier, audio system, home theater system, sound bar or TV. Compatible with standard and high-definition devices with Toslink (S/PDIF, optical) ports. Perfect for uncompressed PCM audio, compressed 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound systems including Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD High Resolution and LPCM. Lightweight & flexible cotton yarn sleeve; corrosion-resistant gold-plated connectors and metal shell for optimal signal transfer. Removable rubber tips to protect the connectors. Keep dust particles from the optical ends.