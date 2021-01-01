From progressive hardware co., inc.

Digital Optical Audio Cable Toslink Cable inWall CL3 Rated 15 Feet

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Enables easy installation of audio components to your audio or home theater system- CL3 rated for in wall installations Digital optical cable constructed with durable black PVC outer layer and corrosion-resistant gold-plated connectors for optimal signal transfer Precision-polished optical connectors allow maximum signal transfer accuracy. Specially optimized optical fiber for higher fidelity Compatible with S/PDIF, ADAT's, Dolby Digital, & DTS Lifetime Warranty with US based product support

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com