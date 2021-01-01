From cobra electronics
Digital Optical Audio Cable Toslink Cable 24K GoldPlated UltraDurable S Fiber Optic Male to Male Cord for Home Theater Sound Bar TV PS4 Xbox.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Perfect Compatibility - optical audio cable is compatible with standard and high-definition devices with Toslink (S/PDIF, optical) ports. Perfect for the sound bar to receiver/preamp, audio processor, DAC, TV and PS4, Playstation, Xbox gaming systems etc. Unparalleled Sound Quality - Features corrosion-resistant, gold-plated connectors and buffer tubing for optimal signal transfer. Clear uncompressed PCM audio and compressed 5.1 to 7.1 surround sound. Incredible Durability - digital optical audio cable features a durable PVC outer layer for premium quality and long usage. Friendly Design - Removable rubber tips to protect the connectors when not plugged in. Premium Support - Friendly warranty support without any additional costs. Fast and easy-to-reach Customer Service to solve your problems within 24 hours.