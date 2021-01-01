Digital Kitchen Food Scale 11 lb Grams and Ounces Small Stainless Steel Backlit Silver Batteries Included

Best Quality Guranteed. Accurate & Portable Equipped with 4 high precision sensors to give you accurate weight all the time; 5kg/11lb capacity, 0.01oz/1g division, Perfect for baking, cooking, postage and jewelry. Stainless Steel Platform: Designed with a sleek stainless steel platform and anti-fingerprint technology for easy cleaning and maintenance User-Friendly: A precise TARE function can reset the current weight on the scales to zero, quick unit conversion, Volume Measurement Supported, Easy-to-read display features Large Digital Numbers with optional back-light. Space Saving Design: Thin profile allows for easy storage and lightweight portability, batteries included. Auto Shut-Off: The scales switch off after 2 minutes of inactivity if you forget to turn them off or your hands are all gooey with food; Meet CE/ROHS certification; 2 x AAA batteries included;1 Year Warranty by.