Digital HD Yagi Antenna for Clear Reception, 4K/1080P/HD, with Mounting Pole, Long Range, All Metal

Receive Free Local HDTV and UHF/VHF Signals - Full HDTV support 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 4K, 8K Working Frequency: VHF 170~230MHz UHF 470~860MHz Receive free digital broadcast high definition TV signals. Long Range Yagi Antenna - High-gain design allows for long range reception for UHF and VHF ensuring you get the most free HD broadcasts for your area. With AMPLIFIER (NOT included) up to 150 miles range. Put B07SRP6X7Q into search box for AMPLIFIER. Easy Installation - Antenna comes mostly pre-assembled. Only minor assembly required. No tools required. Weather Resistant - outdoor TV Antenna is lightning protected, durable design with grounding done. Superior construction to withstand tough outdoor weather conditions. What you get - TV Antenna with Mounting Pole and 40FT RG6 Coaxial Cable. Together with 45 Days Money Back, One Year Guarantee and Friendly, Easy-to-reach Support.