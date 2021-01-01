11.8-inch x 11.8-inch Durable, tempered glass platform with spa blue finishHigh 400 lb (180 kg) capacity weighing in precise 0.2 lb increments (lb/kg/st)Easy to read 3.2-inch x 1.5-inch displayThis scale features instant on, auto off, and a low battery indicator to prevent excessive battery drainWE ARE HERE TO HELP: Taylor Scales are precision instruments and storing or moving the scale can affect the accuracy. Please refer to the troubleshooting tips included with your scale for continued accurate results or contact our Customer Service department. We are happy to help!When Taylor was founded in 1851, by George Taylor, he had a motto: accuracy first. Since then, our legacy has grown to include a wide range of measurement products for home and industry. From thermometers for food safety or the environment to scale devices for bodies and food, we develop the most accurate measurement products. We’ve been in the measurement business for almost 160 years… which is why Taylor is the brand you can trust.Taylor Digital Glass Bathroom Scale with Spa Blue Finish: 755841933SB