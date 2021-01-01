Digital Coaxial Cable25 Feet Quad Shielded Black RG6 Cable with FMale Connectors

Advertisement
High quality Quad-shielding Coaxial cable can connects Satellite Receivers, cable modem, Antennas, cable TV, digital router and other devices. Quad-shielding (aluminum foil and braid shielding) can minimize crosstalk, suppress noise, and protect against electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI). 99.99% Oxygen Free Copper conductor can provides excellent conductivity and ensure optimum signal transfer. Cable use high-quality PVC material, with environmentlly-friendly, wear-resisting and aesthetic features to ensure the using process more secure and reliable. All of Coaxial Cable provide 1 Year Warranty, Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.