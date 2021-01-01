Digital Coaxial Cable FType Male RG6 Coax Digital Audio Video with F Connector Pin Satellite Cord 12 Feet Black

HIGH QUALITY: RG6 cable (also known as RG-6/U cable, RG-6 cable or RG6/U cable) connects TVs, VCRs, Satellite receiver, cable box, a cable television, router, cable modem, antenna and other devices with RG6 F-type coaxial (RG6 F-pin coaxial) port DURABLE: Low loss cable for exceptional signal and picture quality, even over long runs. Works great indoors and outdoors, with a highly durable weather proof and UV resistant PVC outer jacket. High quality consistent 75 Ohms throughout the whole cable. GOLD PLATED connectors and high quality PVC material will not pull off, break and minimizes interference and provides a reliable smooth surface that connects perfectly with the mated surface, plus this cable is corrosion resistant. WARRANTY: Our cables backed with Lifetime Warranty. PACKAGE INCLUDE: Coaxial RG6/U cable with F-Type connectors, 12 Feet Black