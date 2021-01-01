Digital Coaxial Audio Video Cable 3 feet Satellite Cable Connectors Coax Male F Connector Pin Coax Cables for Satellite Television Pro Series

AUDIO VIDEO COAXIAL CABLE: Double shielded coax cable with thick aluminum braiding insulation and alu mylar foil for a reliable AV connection OXYGEN FREE COPPER: Provides maximum signal power and efficiency, and reduces strain to extend the lifetime of the cable F TYPE CONNECTOR PINS: Perfect for Male to Male cable televisions (CATV), satellite television receivers, VCRs, cable boxes, cable modems, digital router and antenna connectors 24K GOLD PLATED CONNECTORS: Corrosion resistant gold plating minimizes interference, while the all-metal connectors are fully shielded with a copper plate 36 MONTHS MANUFACTURER WARRANTY