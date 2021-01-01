Digital Camera Vlogging Camera with YouTube 30MP Full HD 2.7K Vlog Camera with Flip Screen 180 Rotation with 32GB Memory Card and 2 Batteries.

{2.7K Full HD Digital Camera}:This vlogging camera is crystal and clear in image shooting and video. The compact camera record video up to 2.7K/2688x1520. It shoot picture at 30.0 megapixels. This vlog camera performs extremely well in low light. You can choose to pop up front flash to illuminate larger area by using it. Our digital camera has a fixed lens and there is no need for auto focus with the focus range being from 1.64ft to infinity. {Pause Function and Recording while Charging} : This camera supports pause function so you can continue the recording in the same File without restarting a new one. The digital camera comes with two rechargeable batteries. You can record videos while charging, in this case, you can record long enough videos as you wish and no need to worry about battery drains. In addition, the vlogging camera comes with a 32GB micro sd card. {3.0 Inch Camera with Flip Screen & Continuous Shooting}: This digital cameras 3 inch screen can rotate 180 degrees and th