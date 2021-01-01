Digital Camera Girls Birthday Toy Gifts for 413YearOld Children Dual Lens 200MP Toddler Cameras Child Camcorder Video Recorder 1080P IPS 20 Inch.

20.0 Mega Pixels & 1080P HD Video - Upgraded 2.0-inch IPS screen rechargeable handheld shock-proof cute toddler toy self-timer digital camera with up to 20-megapixel front and rear lenses with photo resolution of 4608x3456. Video resolution of 1920x1080. can record every happy moment at any time. (Includes 32G Micro SD card - camera must require a memory card to take photos and videos ) Multiple Functions & Easy Operate - Photographing, video recorder, timing, dual camera switching, multiple color filters, a variety of cute and fun photo frames, three puzzle games that help children's intellectual development. The children's camera is available in 12 languages. When you take a picture, there is a zoom function that can zoom in and out. You can playback photos and videos on the camera, so you can watch every photo and video that is happy at any time. Safe Material & Shockproof Design - The shell material of the handheld children camera is made of environmentally-frien