Digital AV HDMI Adapter, Apple MFi Certified iPhone Lightning to HDMI Connector Compatible for iPhone 12/12 Pro 11 Pro/XS/XR/X/8 7 SE, iPad Pro.

Full 1080P Support: It supports mirroring of what is displayed on your iPhone/ iPad screen - including apps, videos, pictures, presentations, websites, slideshows and more - to your HDMI-equipped TV, display, projector or other compatible display in up to 1080P HD. Compatible Devices: this Apple certified Digital AV converter Fully compatible with iPhone 12 11 XR/ XS max/ X, iPhone 8/ 8 Plus, iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6/6S, iPhone 6 Plus/ 6S Plus; iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad mini series; iPad Pro, iPod Touch 5th/ iPod Touch 6th and more. Plug and Play: No need to install any apps or personal hotspots. Just connect your iPhone charging cable and HDMI cable(Sold separately) to this HDMI dongle, while connected then wait 8-10 seconds it will show a confirm tip on your device, click the 'Trust' button it to connect automatically. Worry-free Guarantee: We always strict in quality and provide 12 months Guarantee. Any problems with this Lightning Digital AV Adapter, please feel free to co